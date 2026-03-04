Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda choose traditional South Indian outfits for reception
The couple appears glamourous, exuding power couple energy in their reception looks as they opted for complete traditional outfits.
Newly married celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the talk of the town, with netizens decoding everything from their wedding ceremony looks to their post-wedding appearances.
Recently, their looks from their reception also surfaced, where the couples dazzled with their styles. The reception was also attended by several other high-profile celebrities. Let's take a quick look at their traditional outfits and decode how they carried them.
More about the looks
Both opted for traditional South Indian attire, from head to toe; whether it is in terms of accessorising or selecting dresses, they looked effortlessly elegant.
Rashmika opted for a deep red silk saree with a gold border, staying true to this quintessential Indian wedding colour, just as she did for the main wedding ceremony.
Another signature that followed through to this reception look was her heavy accessorising with jewellery. Gold jewellery was present not only in her main ceremony looks but also in her casual post-wedding appearances.
It is refreshing to see the complete embracing of Indian maximalism. Often, with the rise of minimalist ‘clean girl’ aesthetic, bridal and festive looks lean towards muted palettes, delicate jewellery and understated styling. While surely, they have their own elegant charm, it can sometimes dilute the actual grandeur traditionally associated with Indian weddings. Rashmika's look reminds us how beautiful and powerful traditional maximalist excess can be when done right. The red looks unapologetically beautiful while the jewellery celebrates the heritage. She chose timeless style over trendy styles.
Same for Vijay as well, he too wore a traditional outfit, draped in white, looking suave. Keeping the styling minimalist, he accessorised with a silver bracelet and chain.
At the reception, the couple posed with the full family, all dressed in beautiful outfits, radiating joy and elegance.
More about the wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at ITC Mementos. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pictures made history as the most liked post by an Indian account, gathering over 27.3 million likes. The wedding was unique as it blended two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. The couple wore designer Anamika Khanna's ensembles for the main wedding ceremony.
