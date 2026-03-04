Rashmika Mandanna blushes as husband Vijay Deverakonda says, ‘Telugu states have new daughter-in-law, take care of her’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna greeted media and hosted a special meet with them in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met the press and media in Hyderabad ahead of their grand wedding reception, marking their first meet-and-greet since tying the knot. The newlywed couple thanked the press for their support on stage. At one point, Vijay said that the Telugu states have gained a new daughter-in-law, which made Rashmika blush. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna feeds Vijay Deverakonda with her hand; couple serve food to fans in 1st meet and greet after wedding)
Vijay and Rashmika speak to press
Vijay, who was seen in a yellow kurta, addressed the media and said, "You guys have been watching me since I was a kid, saw me growing through movies, interviews, photoshoots. When I was at the beginning of my career, all these interviews mattered.”
He went on to acknowledge that the Telugu press had been supportive of him all the way and said, “This relationship, of an actor chasing his dreams, you were part of that journey. Today, when I am married, you are still here and we are all growing. Telugu states has now a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her.” Rashmika, who stood right beside Vijay in a light pink saree blushed at this comment and looked at him.
She added, “This is the first time we are taking such a big step, so we seek all of your blessings for us to start a new life.”
Earlier, the couple had joined the fans for lunch. A video from the meet-and-greet shows Rashmika feeding her husband, Vijay, with her hand as fans hooted and cheered. For the occasion, Rashmika flaunted her mangalsutra and sindoor, pairing them with a simple saree. Vijay, meanwhile, opted for a floral kurta.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story and wedding
Vijay and Rashmika first met while working together on the 2018 film Geeta Govindam. Their chemistry was loved by audiences, and they later collaborated again on Dear Comrade. They had long been rumoured to be dating but never confirmed their relationship, even as fans frequently spotted them sharing pictures from the same locations.
The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by close friends and family on 26 February in Udaipur. Rashmika had shared pictures from her sangeet ceremony. Rashmika penned a note that read, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other… to family wanting to surprise us… to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so, so well!”
The couple are now set to host a grand reception for their industry friends on 4 March in Hyderabad.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
