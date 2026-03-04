Rashmika Mandanna blushes as husband Vijay Deverakonda says, ‘Telugu states have new daughter-in-law, take care of her’

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met the press and media in Hyderabad ahead of their grand wedding reception, marking their first meet-and-greet since tying the knot. The newlywed couple thanked the press for their support on stage. At one point, Vijay said that the Telugu states have gained a new daughter-in-law, which made Rashmika blush. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna feeds Vijay Deverakonda with her hand; couple serve food to fans in 1st meet and greet after wedding) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna addressed the media in Hyderabad.

Vijay and Rashmika speak to press Vijay, who was seen in a yellow kurta, addressed the media and said, "You guys have been watching me since I was a kid, saw me growing through movies, interviews, photoshoots. When I was at the beginning of my career, all these interviews mattered.”

He went on to acknowledge that the Telugu press had been supportive of him all the way and said, “This relationship, of an actor chasing his dreams, you were part of that journey. Today, when I am married, you are still here and we are all growing. Telugu states has now a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her.” Rashmika, who stood right beside Vijay in a light pink saree blushed at this comment and looked at him.

She added, “This is the first time we are taking such a big step, so we seek all of your blessings for us to start a new life.”