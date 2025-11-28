Neena Gupta says ‘styling’ is her favourite pastime, reveals she often saves pictures of her looks early in the morning

Neena Gupta is one of the best actors working today in Indian cinema, having won multiple awards for her performances. The actor is also open to experimentation when it comes to fashion, as she frequently breaks stereotypes with her choices. Neena Gupta at the Vogue Forces of Fashion award 2025. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

The actor has often made headlines for her bold and stylish outfit choices, from chic bodycon dresses to effortlessly pulling off shorts and crop tops. While she has occasionally faced trolling for wearing such outfits at her age, her fans have consistently come to her defence, praising her for confidently embracing her style and refusing to conform to societal expectations. In a new chat with Vogue India, the actor shared how she loves to style herself and often tries on her looks beforehand.

What Neena shared

During the video, Neena talked about her various looks over the years and reflected on her career. She went on to add, “I will tell you a secret. I sleep early so I get up sometimes very early, sometimes 5 AM, 5.30 AM, or something like that. And what do I do? I go to my dressing room and I style myself. I take my pictures and I put them in styling albums. So whenever I have to go somewhere I see that and think okay this goes with that… because I have so many clothes that I forget. So, styling is my favourite pastime.”

Neena also recalled how ‘controversial’ her song Choli Ke Peeche became when it was released. The actor also added that Badhaai Ho changed her life and people started recognising her as a very ‘good actor’ after that.

Neena was last seen in the film Metro In Dino. The ensemble drama also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is available to stream on Netflix. She also had the release of Panchayat Season 4. The season marked the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. This time, the plot is focused on the election season in Phulera, along with the drama and tension it brings along. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.