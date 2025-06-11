Top accessories for formal wear: What to wear with handloom sarees, deep necklines, blazers

Don’t let your workwear be drab when you can bling it up with accessories. Glow up with trending jewellery and statement watches, and step into your corporate girl era, stylish, polished, and totally in charge. Own your styles by adding statement pieces to your ensemble. While pinstripes and checks remain among the key essentials, playing by the rulebook never made headlines anyway. Accessories can be the finishing touch to your look, refining your outfit, from necklines to hemlines. Elevate your workwear from dainty, textured to chunky statement accessories. (PC: Pinterest)

HT Lifestyle reached out to design and style experts to decode the latest accessory trends, highlighting how current workwear is being paired with certain jewellery and watches to amp up the style.

Nandish Gulechha, director of design, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, shared these trending jewellery pieces for workwear and how you can pair them with your formal and semi-formals:

Top 7 workwear jewellery accessories

1. Minimalist silver chains with a delicate pendant

Silver chains with single or stacked pendants go well with ribbed turtle neck tops.(PInterest)

A delicate sterling silver chain with a tiny drop pendant or charm has become a subtle but powerful staple.

Style recommendation: Pair a fine chain with a small charm over a high-neck top. For added interest, layer multiple chains of varying lengths.

2. Oxidised jewellery with handloom sarees

Oxidised jewellery adds a bohemian touch to the linen saree.(Pinterest)

Channel culture-infused power dressing with oxidised or temple-style silver studs, as these versatile pieces add a bold yet refined edge to the Indian saree worn on an ethnic day in the office.

Style recommendation: Let the oxidised jewellery stand out by pairing them with a handloom cotton or linen saree. Skip additional statement pieces; these studs are strong enough to carry the look on their own.

3. Stackable rings over statement pieces

Stack rings- can be worn with or without bracelets.(Pinterest)

Stacking rings is a trend nowadays. Wearing two or three thin, sterling silver rings layered together creates a look that’s both curated and effortless.

Style recommendation: Stack two or three rings on one hand, plain bands, or ones with tiny coloured stones, on one or both hands. These rings pair beautifully with tailored outfits or earth-tone palettes, adding an unexpected layer of sophistication to your everyday workwear.

4. Hoops for simple elegance

Hoops come in various styles, from chunky to textured.(Pinterest)

Silver hoops come in subtle, versatile forms that work across settings. The 92.5 sterling silver comes in a range- from clean, minimal loops to pieces with added texture or detail. Their close fit makes them perfect for all-day wear, while the design variations let you express subtle individuality.

Style recommendation: Let the hoops take focus by choosing designs with subtle texture or stone detailing, and avoid pairing them with heavy necklaces. Their minimal scale makes them ideal for layering- try stacking with a second small hoop or a delicate stud if you have multiple piercings. Keep the rest of your look clean with sleek hair and structured accessories for a cohesive, professional finish.

5. Statement bracelets over blazer sleeves

Wear chunky bracelets on your sleeves.(Pinterest)

Whether thick and architectural or etched with Indian textures, these bracelets anchor your outfit with intent, making you look confident.

Style recommendation: Opt for a silver bracelet and wear it boldly over the sleeve of a full-length blazer or sharp co-ord set. Best styled with solid colours and clean tailoring. Let the bracelet be your only wristwear, no stacking needed.

6. Dainty anklets with cropped hem

From linen pants to denim, anklet is an underrated jewellery to pair with your outfits. They also go well with Mary Jane. (Pinterest)

Once seen only at festive events or beach vacations, anklets are now becoming part of everyday fashion, especially in sterling silver. A slim silver anklet adds a touch of tradition to modern outfits.

Style recommendation: Pair a silver anklet, oxidised or matte, with cropped palazzos, or ankle-length trousers in cotton or linen. Go for neutral shades like ivory, rust, or grey. Complete the look with kolhapuris, mules, or loafers. Keep the top simple with a tucked-in shirt, high-neck top or straight kurta, and let the anklet be the small detail that stands out.

7. Lariat necklaces for deep necklines

Lariant necklace accentuates the neckline.(Pinterest)

The lariat necklace is an elongated, open-ended piece designed to loop or knot, creating a Y-shaped silhouette that adds dimension and length to your neckline. It's endlessly versatile, flattering everything from V-necks to buttoned-down tops. Its adjustable style means you can wear it loose and relaxed or cinched for a refined finish.

Style recommendation: Loop a lariat necklace over a plain button-down shirt or under a relaxed blazer paired with a tucked-in tee for a look that effortlessly transitions from office hours to after-work gathering. Its sleek silhouette complements both casual and formal workwear.

Watches

No accessory is complete without a good watch. Everyone knows a great timepiece tells more than just the time, it tells your story. So, decide how you wish to tell it, with the help of timepieces.

Revathi Kant, chief design officer at Titan Company Ltd, shared these watch designs that are suitable for elevated workwear, from men's to women's styles:

As per mood, slim analogue watches are great for understated elegance, while bold cuff-style timepieces double as statement accessories. Similarly, sleek, minimalist designs with clean dials and subtle indices.

Neutral colour tones like silver, rose gold, charcoal, and nude are all time go-to for chic styles.

For men, metal mesh or leather straps are suitable for formal and smart-casual outfits.

Jewel-toned dials and mother-of-pearl faces look stylish. Slim cases, especially popular among women.