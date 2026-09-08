Neena Gupta says older actors have more ego, insecurity; recalls when a star pulled her out of the frame | Interview
Neena Gupta talks to Hindustan Times about her new show Chumbak and why she prefers working with the younger generation of actors.
Neena Gupta has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades. In a career that has seen her appear in some of the biggest Bollywood films, TV shows, and international productions, she has worked with a wide range of performers and personalities. But the 67-year-old says she feels most at home with the younger actors, a generation junior to her. The reason, she tells Hindustan Times in a chat, is the ‘ego and insecurities’ that actors of her generation have.
Neena Gupta on the ‘ego’ in older actors
Neena Gupta began her career with small parts in films such as Gandhi and Mandi in the early 80s, before making a name for herself in Indian parallel cinema. The last decade has seen her extensively in mainstream Bollywood films and web series such as Panchayat and Masaba Masaba. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming show, Chumbak. Ahead of its release, she sat down with Hindustan Times for a chat with her co-stars. We noted that she has worked with almost 4-5 generations of actors and asked if there is one she finds the most ‘exhausting’. True to her outspoken self, the veteran actor replied promptly, “The older generation!”
Neena added that she prefers working with the younger actors. “I get along so well with this younger generation. Lagta hi nahi ki main inse bahut badi hoon (I don’t feel like I am much older than them). When I work with (actors of) my generation, bahut taqleef hoti hai (it is very difficult).”
The veteran actor says she found that actors of her generation were riddled with insecurities. Recalling an incident, she tells us, “They have so much ego. Once during a shoot, this actor was standing behind me, and he thought he wasn’t visible (in the frame). So he pulled me back and took my spot. This is how it is. They have ego problems and insecurities.”
Neena Gupta about Chumbak co-stars
In Chumbak, most of her co-stars are more than 20 years younger than her. Talking about how contrasting it is to work with them, Neena says, “Also, unko koi bhi baat lag jaati hai (they take offence to anything). They take it very personally. With these people (her co-stars in Chumbak), I can say anything to them, and they don’t mind. So I always prefer working with younger actors.”
In Chumbak, Neena stars alongside a large ensemble cast including Deven Bhojani, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Raghavan, Helly Shah, Arjun Bijlani, and Delnaaz Irani. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by JD Majethia, the show will stream on Netflix from September 11.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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