Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother challenges reviewers to kill Prabhas' Spirit after Romanchakam disappointment

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, recently produced a film titled Romanchakam. The film was released on September 3 and received lukewarm reviews. While discussing it on a YouTube channel, he challenged reviewers to kill his brother’s upcoming film, Spirit, as they supposedly did with his film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit will star Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother challenges reviewers On Tag Telugu, Pranay called reviewing an ‘easy job’ given how ‘90% movies’ or ‘9 out of 10 movies’ that release fail and are ‘easy to review’. “If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written. The kind of problems that arise in production,” he said.

When the host claimed that reviewers don’t think on those lines and say they want to ‘kill’ a movie, Pranay pointed out that there’s ‘no end’ to this discussion, and there’s nothing much he can do. He also stated that movies that receive bad reviews sometimes perform well at the box office and vice versa, as the audience gives the final verdict.

Pranay then claimed, “Idi chinna cinema kabatti deeni mida pedda, kodi guddu mida eekalu peekutunattu edo chestunaru. Valu nizamga cheyyadalsukunte, Spirit vastundi kada, chuskundam. Spirit lo chuddam. (Because this is a small film, they plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they’re really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases).”

When the host asked him whether he was throwing down a challenge, he agreed, saying they were ‘confident’ about the film’s outcome.