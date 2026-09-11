Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother challenges reviewers to kill Prabhas' Spirit after Romanchakam disappointment
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga recently produced Romanchakam, which failed to make a mark. He challenged reviewers while talking about it.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, recently produced a film titled Romanchakam. The film was released on September 3 and received lukewarm reviews. While discussing it on a YouTube channel, he challenged reviewers to kill his brother’s upcoming film, Spirit, as they supposedly did with his film.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother challenges reviewers
On Tag Telugu, Pranay called reviewing an ‘easy job’ given how ‘90% movies’ or ‘9 out of 10 movies’ that release fail and are ‘easy to review’. “If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written. The kind of problems that arise in production,” he said.
When the host claimed that reviewers don’t think on those lines and say they want to ‘kill’ a movie, Pranay pointed out that there’s ‘no end’ to this discussion, and there’s nothing much he can do. He also stated that movies that receive bad reviews sometimes perform well at the box office and vice versa, as the audience gives the final verdict.
Pranay then claimed, “Idi chinna cinema kabatti deeni mida pedda, kodi guddu mida eekalu peekutunattu edo chestunaru. Valu nizamga cheyyadalsukunte, Spirit vastundi kada, chuskundam. Spirit lo chuddam. (Because this is a small film, they plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they’re really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases).”
When the host asked him whether he was throwing down a challenge, he agreed, saying they were ‘confident’ about the film’s outcome.
About Spirit and Romanchakam
Romanchakam is directed by Venu Gopal Reddy and stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in lead roles, with Upendra Limaye and others in supporting roles. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹9.72 crore gross worldwide since its release. The film received lukewarm reviews from critics upon its release. It tells the story of a young man who founded a dating app falling in love.
Spirit is directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai. Prakash Raj was initially supposed to star in it, but it’s unknown who replaced him. South Korean star Don Lee was also rumoured to be in the film, but Pranay recently dispelled those rumours. Spirit is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. Not much is known about the film, except that Prabhas plays a cop who ends up in jail under certain circumstances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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