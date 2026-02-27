Vivek Oberoi's first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit released; fans say ‘hoped for Don Lee, but this is fire’

The poster shows Vivek in a whole new look, smoking a cigar while dressed in a robe. The press note reveals that the woman in the picture, along with him, is debutant Aishwarya Desai. She is described as a ‘a fresh face stepping into a significant role in this ambitious project, bringing a new and intriguing energy to the story.’

Sandeep introduced Vivek’s first look from the film, writing, “Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT. Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi.” Vivek also posted the look on his social media, intriguingly adding, “A mystery buried in shadows and eyes that remember the darkest secrets. In Cinemas across the World on March 5th, 2027.”

On Friday, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a new character poster from his upcoming film, Spirit. The film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will feature Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. Fans who were hoping to have confirmation of South Korean star Don Lee in the film were pleasantly surprised to see Vivek’s look.

Internet reacts to Vivek Oberoi’s first look Numerous fans commented on the post, writing about how they’re pleasantly surprised to see Vivek’s first look, given how they had hoped that it would be an announcement about Don Lee. “Looks like we all are fooled today,” joked one person who was hoping for an announcement about the Korean star. “We were expecting this, but still (fire emojis),” commented another, sharing an AI poster of Don Lee in Vivek’s place. “Better than Prabhas' first look,” claimed one X user, while another wrote, “Donleee ani expect chesa, but this poster is fire (had expected Don Lee but this poster is fire).” Another wrote, “Not what I expected but (bomb emojis).”

About Spirit Spirit is written, edited and directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sandeep’s Bhadrakali Pictures, along with Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present it. The film’s first look saw a wounded Prabhas standing with his back to the camera as Triptii lit his cigarette. The announcement video featured Prakash Raj’s voiceover, apart from Prabhas’.

Spirit is being positioned as a ‘pan-world entertainer’ and is expected to be released in eight languages. The film will be released in theatres on March 5, 2027. Expectations are high as it is Sandeep’s next film after the highly successful Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal.