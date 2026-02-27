5 details you might have missed from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pictures: Parani to dishti chukka

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26 and regaled fans with their wedding pictures and sweet notes for each other in the evening. Fans were thrilled to see how royal the couple looked in their wedding pictures, looking like something right out of Indian mythology. Here are five tiny details and their significance that you might have missed in their wedding pictures. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wore gold jewellery for the wedding. Dishti chukka on the couple’s cheeks

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were adorned with dishti chukka for their wedding.

One of the first things that many people noticed after the pictures dropped was the black dots on Rashmika and Vijay’s cheeks. The dishti chukka (evil eye dot) is applied to the bride and groom during the mangala snanam (holy bath), not only to signify their transition to marriage, but also to protect them from negativity as they take a new step. Parani on Vijay Deverakonda’s hands and feet

Vijay Deverakonda applied parani on his hands and feet.

While brides applying mehendi or parani (alta) is common, it’s also common in Telugu tradition for the groom to apply the red dye to his hands and feet. This is done during the pelli koduku (groom) ceremony, when oil and turmeric are applied to the body. While most grooms these days choose to forgo applying it on their hands, Vijay chose to go the traditional route. Traditional gold jewellery over diamonds

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opted for traditional gold over diamonds.

While diamonds, emeralds and rubies seem to rule the wedding scene, both Rashmika and Vijay chose to wear gold jewellery by Shree Jewellers instead. Gold in Telugu weddings signifies not only Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity but also social status. The couple’s wedding jewellery also features medallions, often inspired by South Indian temple art and symbolising authority. It is rare to see a Telugu groom wear jewellery besides the usual chain and rings. Basikam on the couple’s foreheads

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wore matching basikam and bottu.

Another detail many might have noticed is the basikam on Virosh’s foreheads. Some Telugu weddings feature it to symbolise the sacred bond and transition to a new life. It often features a gold ornament held together by a turmeric-laced thread. Vijay and Rashmika wore a gold circular ornament to go with their jewellery. The bride and groom also wear matching pelli bottu (wedding tilak) in a particular shape to signify the same. Hyderabadi heritage in their wedding ensemble

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding ensemble had details of Hyderabadi heritage.

Anamika Khanna designed Rashmika’s rust saree with a red border and Vijay’s white pattu pancha (dhoti) with red angavastram (shawl). The saree features temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing the carved sanctums of Hyderabad’s heritage. Vijay’s ensemble draws inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave with forest and temple-inspired motifs signifying power, lineage and architecture. Bonus: Touching hands under the addutera

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna touching hands under their addu tera.