5 details you might have missed from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pictures: Parani to dishti chukka
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a traditional wedding in Udaipur on February 26. Hidden details you might have missed.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26 and regaled fans with their wedding pictures and sweet notes for each other in the evening. Fans were thrilled to see how royal the couple looked in their wedding pictures, looking like something right out of Indian mythology. Here are five tiny details and their significance that you might have missed in their wedding pictures.
Dishti chukka on the couple’s cheeks
One of the first things that many people noticed after the pictures dropped was the black dots on Rashmika and Vijay’s cheeks. The dishti chukka (evil eye dot) is applied to the bride and groom during the mangala snanam (holy bath), not only to signify their transition to marriage, but also to protect them from negativity as they take a new step.
Parani on Vijay Deverakonda’s hands and feet
While brides applying mehendi or parani (alta) is common, it’s also common in Telugu tradition for the groom to apply the red dye to his hands and feet. This is done during the pelli koduku (groom) ceremony, when oil and turmeric are applied to the body. While most grooms these days choose to forgo applying it on their hands, Vijay chose to go the traditional route.
Traditional gold jewellery over diamonds
While diamonds, emeralds and rubies seem to rule the wedding scene, both Rashmika and Vijay chose to wear gold jewellery by Shree Jewellers instead. Gold in Telugu weddings signifies not only Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity but also social status. The couple’s wedding jewellery also features medallions, often inspired by South Indian temple art and symbolising authority. It is rare to see a Telugu groom wear jewellery besides the usual chain and rings.
Basikam on the couple’s foreheads
Another detail many might have noticed is the basikam on Virosh’s foreheads. Some Telugu weddings feature it to symbolise the sacred bond and transition to a new life. It often features a gold ornament held together by a turmeric-laced thread. Vijay and Rashmika wore a gold circular ornament to go with their jewellery. The bride and groom also wear matching pelli bottu (wedding tilak) in a particular shape to signify the same.
Hyderabadi heritage in their wedding ensemble
Anamika Khanna designed Rashmika’s rust saree with a red border and Vijay’s white pattu pancha (dhoti) with red angavastram (shawl). The saree features temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing the carved sanctums of Hyderabad’s heritage. Vijay’s ensemble draws inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave with forest and temple-inspired motifs signifying power, lineage and architecture.
Bonus: Touching hands under the addutera
Many might have seen the GIF the couple posted of them touching hands without knowing the significance. If you look closely, there’s an addutera (curtain) between the couple, as the bride and groom cannot see each other until the jeelakarra bellam (cumin jaggery) ceremony. The couple seemed to have snuck an intimate moment by touching each other’s hands before they could see each other.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.