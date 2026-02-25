Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a break from Spirit shoot to attend his Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted Sandeep arriving in Udaipur. Dressed in his trademark kurta and jeans, the director exited the airport with his headphones and sunglasses on. He waved at the people who noticed him and rushed into his car as the paparazzi recorded him. However, before leaving, he paused to wave to them as they kept calling his name.

Vijay Deverakonda had been acting for years when Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast him in his 2017 debut film Arjun Reddy. The polarising film that was criticised for being misogynistic was a turning point for both the director and actor, shooting them to overnight fame. Which is why it’s no surprise to see that Sandeep has made it to the tight guest list for Vijay’s Udaipur wedding to Rashmika Mandanna on February 26. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding muhurtam time revealed; pre-wedding festivities kick off in Udaipur )

Just before that, numerous pandits who will perform the pre-wedding and wedding festivities at the Virosh wedding were also spotted arriving in Udaipur. One video shows them all smiling as they came out with their luggage and spotted the paparazzi waiting there. Tharun Bhascker , Eesha Rebba, Rahul Ravindran, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma were spotted arriving on Tuesday. PM Modi, who could not attend the wedding, sent his best wishes to the couple.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. They will get married at 8 AM on February 26, sources confirmed to Hindustan Times. The ceremony is expected to be a blend of Telugu and Kodava style to honour both their roots. The couple’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies will take place today, and the sangeet was held on Tuesday evening. The couple has dubbed it ‘the wedding of Virosh’ in honour of their fans who shipped them as Virosh before they even confirmed their relationship.

Upcoming work Sandeep, who last worked with Ranbir Kapoor for the 2023 film Animal, is now working with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri for Spirit. The film’s promotional material hints that it will be the story of a police officer who goes through tough times, even incarceration. Prakash Raj plays a key role in it.

Rashmika and Vijay, who worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) will soon star together in Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali. It will be their first film together after their marriage. Vijay will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, while Rashmika will star in Mysaa and Cocktail 2.