Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a break from Spirit shoot to attend his Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently shooting Spirit with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. He took a break from filming for the Virosh wedding.
Vijay Deverakonda had been acting for years when Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast him in his 2017 debut film Arjun Reddy. The polarising film that was criticised for being misogynistic was a turning point for both the director and actor, shooting them to overnight fame. Which is why it’s no surprise to see that Sandeep has made it to the tight guest list for Vijay’s Udaipur wedding to Rashmika Mandanna on February 26. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding muhurtam time revealed; pre-wedding festivities kick off in Udaipur)
Sandeep Reddy Vanga spotted in Udaipur
On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted Sandeep arriving in Udaipur. Dressed in his trademark kurta and jeans, the director exited the airport with his headphones and sunglasses on. He waved at the people who noticed him and rushed into his car as the paparazzi recorded him. However, before leaving, he paused to wave to them as they kept calling his name.
Just before that, numerous pandits who will perform the pre-wedding and wedding festivities at the Virosh wedding were also spotted arriving in Udaipur. One video shows them all smiling as they came out with their luggage and spotted the paparazzi waiting there. Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Rahul Ravindran, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma were spotted arriving on Tuesday. PM Modi, who could not attend the wedding, sent his best wishes to the couple.
Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. They will get married at 8 AM on February 26, sources confirmed to Hindustan Times. The ceremony is expected to be a blend of Telugu and Kodava style to honour both their roots. The couple’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies will take place today, and the sangeet was held on Tuesday evening. The couple has dubbed it ‘the wedding of Virosh’ in honour of their fans who shipped them as Virosh before they even confirmed their relationship.
Upcoming work
Sandeep, who last worked with Ranbir Kapoor for the 2023 film Animal, is now working with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri for Spirit. The film’s promotional material hints that it will be the story of a police officer who goes through tough times, even incarceration. Prakash Raj plays a key role in it.
Rashmika and Vijay, who worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) will soon star together in Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali. It will be their first film together after their marriage. Vijay will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, while Rashmika will star in Mysaa and Cocktail 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.