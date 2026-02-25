Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding muhurtam time revealed; pre-wedding festivities kick off in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will soon become Mr and Mrs. As their pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Tuesday, many are curious to know at what time the couple will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. A source close to the couple gives Hindustan Times all the details. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding guest list revealed; celebs spotted arriving for Virosh wedding) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in Hyderabad last year.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s muhurtam time revealed Rashmika and Vijay kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur and shared a glimpse on social media. What fans saw is custom-made field markets and popcorn buckets made for the ‘Virosh Premier League’ and a pool game. What they did not witness was a sangeet ceremony celebrating their love, with pictures of them through the years dotting the venue.

Sources tell HT that the haldi and mehendi ceremonies will be held at the venue on Wednesday, with the couple’s closest friends and family in attendance. As for the wedding, the muhurtam (auspicious time) is set for 8 AM, with the wedding reflecting both Telugu and Kodava culture to celebrate both Vijay and Rashmika’s roots.

Wedding guest list features closest friends from film industry Rashmika, Vijay, his brother Anand Deverakonda and their friends were spotted flying out from Hyderabad to Udaipur on Monday morning. Guests began arriving in the city on Tuesday, including Pelli Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma.

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the priests who will perform the Virosh wedding rituals, apart from the pre-wedding rituals, were spotted arriving on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi, who could not attend the wedding, sent a note to Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, and wished the couple well.

The PM wrote, “Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”