‘Virosh Premier League’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna give sneak peek of fun pre-wedding celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. Check out their pre-wedding celebrations here.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26 in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The duo delighted fans a few days ago by making a formal announcement. On Tuesday, they shared pictures on their respective Instagram Stories from all the fun games and celebrations ahead of their wedding. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally confirm their wedding: 'We'd like to name it the wedding of Virosh')
Virosh Premier League
Rashmika shared a picture of a field mark that read ‘Virosh Premier League’ with a bunch of people gathered together for the fun game. They were not visible in the picture. Meanwhile, Vijay also posted on a similar note, sharing a popcorn bucket which had ‘Virosh Premier League’ written on it. Their little sneak peek of the fun and games with their close friends and family implies that the two are keeping the gathering an intimate affair where they are surrounded by near and dear ones.
Earlier, Vijay posted a breezy snapshot from what appeared to be a poolside gathering. Shot through a volleyball net, the frame showed silhouetted figures mid-game in a pool, the ball frozen mid-air, revealing that the groom’s side enjoyed a spirited round of pool volleyball before the wedding.
Meanwhile, Rashmika shared a picture of a dinner scene awash in warm and golden hues. The picture showed a long table stretched out under the soft lights, decked with blush lilies and green hydrangeas, with green apples and grapes.
Vijay and Rashmika's official announcement
On Sunday, Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding through a note posted on their Instagram Stories, respectively.
The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”
"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.
Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year and will marry in Udaipur on February 26. They exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
