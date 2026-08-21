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‘She asked for share in profits, leaked the story’: Pranay Reddy Vanga alleges on Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay claims Deepika Padukone left Spirit due to profit-sharing demands and scheduling issues.

Updated on: Aug 21, 2026, 12:55:53 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was the talk of the town last year. Multiple speculations did the rounds- while Deepika's side insinuated that the makers of the Prabhas-starrer were not willing to budge and agree to her request for fixed working hours, the makers went ahead and replaced her with Triptii Dimri.

Pranay Reddy Vanga, Deepika Padukone
Pranay Reddy Vanga, Deepika Padukone

But now, Sandeep's brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga has alleged that the step was taken because of Deepika's alleged demand of sharing 10 percent of the film's profit. He told NTV Telugu, "The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration, the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too."

Also read: Deepika Padukone likes post defending her 8-hour work shift demand, exit from Spirit and Kalki sequel

He went on to allege, "Soon after, everything went overboard. See, she can ask for anything. If we are willing to give, we can give. But the economics [budget] should also work out for us. We thought that it was not working. This is why we thought of other options. Once we started looking for other options, they started leaking everything."

Deepika's side is yet to comment on the same.

Not just Spirit, Deepika lost out on another project too: the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Vyjayanthi Movies had made the announcement via a statement on X earlier, and wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

  • Rishabh Suri
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/‘She Asked For Share In Profits, Leaked The Story’: Pranay Reddy Vanga Alleges On Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit
Home/Htcity/Cinema/‘She Asked For Share In Profits, Leaked The Story’: Pranay Reddy Vanga Alleges On Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit
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