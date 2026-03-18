Deepika Padukone likes post defending her 8-hour work shift demand, exit from Spirit and Kalki sequel
Deepika Padukone had advocated an 8-hour workday to support work-life balance and new mothers. Her demand sparked many responses from Bollywood stars.
Actor Deepika Padukone sparked a debate about actors’ eight-hour work shifts in 2025 when she reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. It led to a wide range of responses from several big names in the industry, from Kareena Kapoor to Rana Daggubati. The discourse resurfaced on social media after a digital media platform shared an opinion piece on the actor's demands. The actor ‘liked’ the article on Instagram. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday back Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour shift demand: ‘You should be able to say what you want’)
Deepika likes post on her 8-hour work demand
Deepika liked the post from The Quint, authored by Debiparna Chakraborty, which noted how the actor decided to walk out of two big-ticket films, sparking a debate over her professionalism. The article noted that Deepika herself called out the industry's hypocrisy: male actors have been working on fixed-hour shifts for years, but when a female actor demands the same, it becomes a ‘tantrum.’
More reactions from Reddit
A social media user shared the same post on Reddit, where many on the platform came to Deepika's support. One wrote, “The sexism surely exists. If actresses came late to sets like SRK or Salman. They would be thrown out and called names.” Another said, “I support Deepika here. Movies have been shot in 8 hours shift a day even in 80's and 90's, but now they are targeting Deepika when she also has a main reason that she recently gave birth! Misogyny in film industry is so high man.” A comment read, “First 8 hour shift can’t be labelled as a demand. An actor is putting in the 8 hours to finish the work. Male actors do the same - some of them have no decency but show up late. Why should women just keep sitting around for this? She was being brand unprofessional by a section of industry.”
The controversy around Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged when she exited the pan‑India film Spirit, starring Prabhas, reportedly due to disagreements over creative terms and a request for an eight-hour workday. Her departure led to Triptii Dimri taking her place. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD also announced her exit from the sequel through a post on X, sparking online debate about professionalism, work-hour limits, and remuneration in high-budget projects.
Deepika will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika is also slated to star alongside Allu Arjun in an upcoming film directed by Atlee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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