Sandeep Reddy Vanga faces flak for saying he does not like Sekhar Kammula heroes; internet wants him to be ‘humbled’

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga courted controversy again with comments he made on fellow filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s work at the pre-release event of Epic. He left the audience, and anchor Suma, surprised when he said he didn't like the heroes written by Kammula, but didn’t mind the heroines. The internet was miffed at him, with some claiming that Vanga needs to be ‘humbled’. The internet debated if Sandeep Reddy Vanga was right or wrong about Sekhar Kammula's heroes.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga does not like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes Suma spoke to Vanga off-stage and asked him about the protagonists of Epic being referred to as, “The boy is like a hero from a Sekhar Kammula movie. The girl is like a hero from a Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie.” Vanga got candid and immediately said, “I don’t like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes.”

When the anchor expressed shock, he reiterated what he said and added, “I don’t like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes, seriously. I like his heroines more. So, I liked it when they said the heroine is like a Sandeep Reddy Vanga hero. I want to see what they do with it.”

He also doubled down on his idea of love, stating that he still stands by whatever was shown in Arjun Reddy.