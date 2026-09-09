Sandeep Reddy Vanga faces flak for saying he does not like Sekhar Kammula heroes; internet wants him to be ‘humbled’
After the pre-release event for Epic, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has received backlash for his comment on Sekhar Kammula's work.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga courted controversy again with comments he made on fellow filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s work at the pre-release event of Epic. He left the audience, and anchor Suma, surprised when he said he didn't like the heroes written by Kammula, but didn’t mind the heroines. The internet was miffed at him, with some claiming that Vanga needs to be ‘humbled’.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga does not like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes
Suma spoke to Vanga off-stage and asked him about the protagonists of Epic being referred to as, “The boy is like a hero from a Sekhar Kammula movie. The girl is like a hero from a Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie.” Vanga got candid and immediately said, “I don’t like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes.”
When the anchor expressed shock, he reiterated what he said and added, “I don’t like Sekhar Kammula’s heroes, seriously. I like his heroines more. So, I liked it when they said the heroine is like a Sandeep Reddy Vanga hero. I want to see what they do with it.”
He also doubled down on his idea of love, stating that he still stands by whatever was shown in Arjun Reddy.
Internet says we need ‘more Kammulas, less Vangas’
The internet, however, was not having it, with Vanga’s statement soon circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. “Heroines domination kaadhu. Equality untadhi. Adhi Vanga ki nachadu. (Heroines in his films don’t dominate, they’re equals. And Vanga doesn’t like it). When someone is used to privilege, equality looks like oppression,” claimed one Redditor. “At least Sekhar's heroes are diverse. A political leader, a college boy, a boy next door, a beggar. Your heroes archetype is same in both your films,” slammed another.
“We need more Kammulas not Vangas,” wrote one Redditor, while another commented that Vanga doesn’t like Kammula’s heroes “because they don't hit heroines or smoke or drink.” "Why is he bringing down other directors. He is a rookie director with 3 movies,” claimed one. An X user even wrote, “i really want this man humbled but i just want spirit to be good because i want prabhas to win and i love tripti and this is such a big project for her. but omg THIS MAN NEEDS TO BE HUMBLED SO BAD.” A miffed fan commented, “Sekhar Kammula's heroes: leader to begger vs vanga's heros: rich alphas.”
Sekhar Kammula and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s differing styles
Vanga and Kammula are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to writing their heroes. Kammula has often been hailed for penning male characters that are sensitive, vulnerable, grounded, supportive and idealistic. Vanga has often been accused of penning characters that have since come to be known as the ‘alpha’ toxic male, aggressive, flawed, and unapologetic.
Kammula’s last film was Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Vanga last directed Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. He is now directing Spirit with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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