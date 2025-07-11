Kuberaa OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna's crime drama

Kuberaa OTT release: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa will be released on OTT soon. Prime Video announced on Thursday that the film will stream on the OTT platform less than a month after its theatrical release, something producer Sunil Narang had already hinted at. Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush plays a beggar called Deva Kallam in the film.

Kuberaa gets OTT release date

Prime Video announced on its social media that Kuberaa will be released on OTT on 18 July after its theatrical release on 20 June. They released a poster featuring Rashmika, Nagarjuna, and Dhanush, with the film’s theme hinted in the background. They wrote, “A simple man, and the not-so-simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18.” Fans commented under the post that they look forward to watching the film. According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected ₹133 crore worldwide.

Producer alleges Prime Video threatened to cut ₹ 10 crore

In an interview with Gulte before the film’s release, Sunil of Amigos Creations said, “Yes, Telugu films come on OTT platforms in 28 days, sometimes we drag it to 30 days. They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will. I requested them (Prime Video) to give me a few weeks' time and a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut ₹10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

About Kuberaa

The crime drama Kuberaa sees Dhanush play a beggar named Deva Kallam who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy. Nagarjuna plays a former CBI officer named Deepak Tej, while Rashmika plays Sameera, stranded in Mumbai by her estranged boyfriend. Jim plays the greedy corporate head Neeraj Mitra, who forces Deepak to work for him and pushes Deva into a corner. The film received good reviews when it was released in Telugu and Tamil.