Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom promo; fans want them to ‘make it official’

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been rumoured to be dating, though they haven’t made their relationship official yet. However, the two are often seen cheering for each other’s films on social media. Now, as the release date promo of Kingdom dropped on July 8, Rashmika couldn’t stop praising it. Rashmika Mandanna gives a shoutout to boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom.

Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda

On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram and, sharing the promo of Vijay’s film, wrote, “Damn! So good! All the best. Let’s prep for the celebration.”

She also posted on X, writing, “This is 🔥🔥🔥💥 All the best to the whole team! ❤️ Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one 💃🏻💃🏻💥 July 31st is going to be a big celebration!”

Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

Fans were thrilled to see Rashmika’s reaction, and some even asked when the two would get married. One fan wrote, “When are you getting married to VD?” Another asked, “Marriage announcement when?” Other comments included, “Rashu, you are so sweet,” and, “When are you guys making it official?”

Earlier, when Rashmika’s fierce look from her upcoming film Mysaa dropped on social media, Vijay shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “This is going to be terrific.” Responding to him, Rashmika said, “Vijjuuu! I promise to make you proud with this one.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating since they starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. While both have confirmed they are not single, they haven’t confirmed whether they are dating each other. Still, fans remain obsessed with their joint airport appearances, matching hoodies, and frequent social media interactions. Recently, the two were seen leaving Mumbai airport together in the same car, leading fans to speculate whether they were finally going public with their romance.

About Kingdom

Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is touted as an action spy thriller. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the promo first shows Vijay as a police officer, then as a prisoner fighting for survival in a cell. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 31 July.