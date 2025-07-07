Kingdom release date out: Vijay Deverakonda film to hit screens on this date; Rashmika Mandanna says promo looks fire

Kingdom: Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom. After facing multiple changes in its release, the makers have finally announced the official date of the action drama. Kingdom will now release worldwide on July 31. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act over his remarks about tribal people during Retro pre-release event) Vijay Deverakonda has announced the release date of Kingdom.

Kingdom promo

On Monday, Vijay released the official release date promo of the film and wrote in the caption, “July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold.”

The action-packed promo starts off with Vijay as a police officer, but then shifts to him becoming a prisoner fighting for his safety inside the cell. He is forced to confront his circumstances and rise above the injustices of his fate. The teaser was filled with jaw-dropping action shots, with Vijay firing off bullets.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Reacting to the teaser, Rashmika Mandanna commented, "This is (fire emoticons) All the bestest to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one 💃🏻 July 31st is going to be a big celebration!"

A fan commented, "Looking really amazing!" Another fan commented, “Vijay's action comeback loading!” A comment read, “The background score is already so good! Anirudh has cooked with this one!”

More details

The film was initially set to hit the screens on May 30. The date was then changed to July 4. The release date was rescheduled due to tensions between India and Pakistan. “To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations,” read the note.

Jr NTR and Suriya have given voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions of the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor has voiced the Hindi version, which is called Saamraajya. The film is supposed to be the first instalment of a planned duology.

Directed and Written by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is touted as an action spy thriller. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced the film under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.