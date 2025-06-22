Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act over his remarks about tribal people during Retro pre-release event

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself in trouble as a case has been registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his remarks about tribal people during the pre-release event of Retro. The police confirmed the development to PTI on Sunday. Vijay Deverakonda faces trouble as police registers case against him for remarks against tribal people.(PTI)

Case registered against Vijay Deverakonda

Police stated that although the remarks, which likened the recent terror attack in Pahalgam to tribal conflicts from 500 years ago, were made in April, a case under the SC/ST Act was registered against the actor on 17 June following a complaint. "The actor made comments in April. However, based on a complaint, a case under the SC/ST Act was booked against him on 17 June,” a police official told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, also known as Ashok Rathod, who serves as the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities. He alleged that during the pre-release event of the film Retro, which stars actor Surya, the actor made statements that hurt the sentiments of tribal communities and caused serious offence. Rathod further claimed that the actor’s comparison of tribal people to Pakistani terrorists was racially insensitive.

What Vijay Deverakonda had said

During the pre-release event of Surya’s film Retro, Vijay addressed the Pahalgam terror attack and said, “The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. Asalu 500 years back tribals kokkutunnatu, veelu buddi lekunda, minimum common sense lekunda chese panulu.” (They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense).

After facing backlash on social media for his comments, the actor expressed regret. He took to X and wrote, "It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country."

The actor clarified that his intention was to promote unity, emphasising that India is one, its people are one, and the nation must progress together. He expressed disbelief at the idea that, while advocating for national solidarity, he would deliberately target or discriminate against any community, all of whom he considers part of his larger family.

He concluded, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide. Vijay Deverakonda."