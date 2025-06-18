Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda leave airport in same car, fans wonder if they're making their romance official

The rumoured romance between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continues to spark curiosity among fans. Recently, the couple was spotted exiting Mumbai airport together, and what's more, they left in the same car. Also read: Did Rashmika Mandanna celebrate birthday with Vijay Deverakonda in Oman? Couple's new pics has fans convinced Rashmika and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating. In 2024, they admitted to being in a relationship but did not name their partners.

The recent outing has once again fueled speculation about their relationship status, leaving fans eagerly wondering: are they dating or aren't they?

Rashmika and Vijay's airport outing sparks speculation

Vijay and Rashmika were spotted exiting Mumbai airport together early Wednesday. They were also seen leaving in the same car.

The duo kept their faces partially hidden behind masks as they were snapped by paparazzi while seated together in the backseat. Moments later, their car drove off, but the cameras had already captured a fleeting glimpse of the rumoured couple together. It seemed they were trying to keep a low profile.

Their outing together has once again sparked intense speculation about their rumoured romance, leaving fans and followers eagerly wondering about the status of their relationship. “Are they making it official,” one social media user wondered, while another wrote, “We waiting for their marriage”.

“Beautiful couple," read one comment, with another mentioning, “Waiting wedding”.

About Vijay and Rashmika’s bond

Rashmika and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating. In 2024, both Rashmika and Vijay admitted to being in a relationship but did not name their partners. They have been rumoured to be dating since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

They are often spotted spending time together. Rashmika often shares pictures from Vijay’s house and shares a close rapport with his family. Last year, Rashmika was seen watching her blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay’s family in a theatre. Fans also spotted Rashmika and Vijay posting pictures from the same location around Rashmika’s birthday, sparking speculation that they celebrated it together.

Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming projects

Rashmika will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film will be released in theatres on June 20. She will also star in Thama and The Girlfriend. Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in the film Kingdom. The Telugu spy thriller, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. It is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.