Did Rashmika Mandanna celebrate birthday with Vijay Deverakonda in Oman? Couple's new pics has fans convinced

Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, 5 April. She took to social media to share some pictures from her beachy birthday in Oman. Just a day later, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared photos of himself enjoying time at a beach, and now fans are convinced the two celebrated Rashmika’s birthday together. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship, fans feel 'partner' comment is for Vijay Deverakonda) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest pics has fans convinced they celebrated actor's birthday together.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's latest pics

On Saturday, Rashmika shared pictures on Instagram from her birthday celebrations in Oman. She was seen sitting on the beach, playing with the white sand and enjoying the sunset. Along with the pictures, she wrote,“Some beach… some sands… some sunsets… some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes. Thaaaaaaank you my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!! I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie. Love ya! Good night.”

On Sunday, Vijay also took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself walking on the beach and enjoying a horse ride. He posted a photo of the sunset and captioned it, “Riding horses and living Barefeet :)).” The actor was seen wearing a loose-fit white shirt and matching pyjamas for the outing.

Fans convinced Vijay and Rashmika were together

Eagle-eyed fans spotted similarities in the backgrounds of Rashmika and Vijay’s pictures. They noticed the white sand, blue umbrellas, and palm trees – suggesting that they might have been at the same location. One fan commented on Vijay’s post, “Rashu birthday same location……” Another wrote, “Photographer Rashmika.” A third comment read, “Rashmika is a beautiful photographer.” Yet another fan teased, “Aheemmmm!!!! I think I see some similarities here and we all know where.”

Rashmika and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating. While both have confirmed being in relationships, they haven’t admitted to dating each other. However, they are often spotted spending time together. Last year, Rashmika was seen watching her film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay’s parents, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s eecent and upcoming work

Rashmika’s film Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan, was released on 30 March. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Kuberaa, which also stars Nagarjuna and Dhanush in lead roles. She also has the Telugu film The Girlfriend in the pipeline and is all set to be part of Maddock’s horror universe with Thama, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vijay will next be seen in the Telugu-language spy action thriller Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on 30 May 2025.