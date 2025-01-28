Menu Explore
Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship, fans feel 'partner' comment is for Vijay Deverakonda

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Jan 28, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna hinted at being in a relationship during an interview and also discussed the qualities that she finds attractive in a man. 

Rashmika Mandanna has long been rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda. However, neither has ever confirmed the relationship. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor discussed the qualities she finds attractive in a man and confirmed that she is in a relationship, but without naming Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship.
Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship.

(Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna admits she sacrificed family time for success: ‘It has been the biggest compromise’)

Rashmika confirms being in a relationship

When asked about her happy place, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life. "

When asked about the qualities that attract her to a man, Rashmika said, "They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I think I believe in that, and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are."

When Vijay Deverakonda confirmed he is not single

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are frequently spotted together. Last year, Rashmika celebrated Diwali with Vijay's family and was seen watching Pushpa 2: The Rule with them. Vijay, in an earlier interview with Curly Tales, admitted to being in a relationship, stating, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?" He further clarified that he would share details about his love life only when the time felt right, adding that he would never disclose it under external pressure.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie

Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, and also stars Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It is set for release in cinemas on 14 February.

