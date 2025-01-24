Rashmika Mandanna admits she sacrificed family time for success: ‘It has been the biggest compromise’

Rashmika Mandanna’s career has been on an upward trajectory ever since she debuted in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party. Since then, she has gone on to act with heavyweights like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun in Telugu and Vijay and Karthi in Tamil. Talking to Femina, the actor reflected on just how much she had to sacrifice in her personal life to get there. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal helps Rashmika Mandanna as she limps due to a leg injury at Chhaava trailer launch. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna shares a close relationship with her little sister.

Rashmika Mandanna on sacrificing for success

Rashmika said in the interview that she had to sacrifice family time to make way for success. She said, “I don’t get to spend enough time with my family, and that has been the biggest compromise on my journey. When I was growing up, my mom always told me that you can’t have your professional and personal lives on equal footing; you would have to sacrifice one for the other. Sadly, my destiny has led me to sacrifice family time for my professional commitments.”

Despite the distance, Rashmika called her family her ‘anchor’ especially her younger sister, whom she missed watching growing up, calling the decision ‘difficult’. “My little sister and I message each other almost every day; I miss her terribly. I make it a point to call my mum, dad and sister whenever I can. I know she is a smart girl, and she’ll grow up to be an amazing woman. I’ll always be proud of her.”

Rashmika’s upcoming work

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sukumar’s 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. Her performances in both films were appreciated and received well. She will soon also star in the Telugu films The Girlfriend and Kubera, apart from the Hindi films Chhaava, Sikandar and Thama. Chhaava will be releasing in theatres on February 14.