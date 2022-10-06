Rashmika Mandanna calls it 'painful' to work away from her 8-year-old sister: 'I was her second mumma'

Rashmika Mandanna, who entered the entertainment industry six years ago, has recalled that being away from her young sister was painful for her. Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, when she was just 20. She recalled that she was like a second mother to her sister Shiman Mandanna but had to move away from home for her work commitments. Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna shares photo with her ‘real family’

Rashmika will be next seen in Goodbye, a family comedy-drama film that sees her character Tara coping with the death of her mother. Rashmika has shared in her interviews that she thought about her own family when she had to cry during the scenes in the film. Asked if being away from her family has been difficult for her in real life, Rashmika opened up about missing her younger sister.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm already feeling a little sad that I don't get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something...like I've seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she's 40-42...You've seen them grow up and I have a little sister who's like 8-years-old. I'm like I don't get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I'm a person who's receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there."

She also said, "I've grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diapers, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up, was a little painful."

Rashmika had recently shared a family picture with her sister Shiman, and her parents Suman Mandanna and Madan Mandanna, as she requested her followers to watch her reel family in Goodbye. The film, written and directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Amitabh Bachchan as Rashmika's father, Neena Gupta as her mother, and Pavail Gulati as her brother. It also stars Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam among others, and is scheduled for release in theatres on October 7.

