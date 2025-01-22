Chhaava trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaji battles a lion, vows to end Aurangzeb in gory saga. Watch

Chhaava trailer: The highly anticipated trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava has finally arrived, offering a sneak peek into a regal chapter of Indian history. The trailer showcases Vicky in the majestic role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who valiantly battles to protect his land with unwavering courage and bravery. The trailer is brutal, bloody, and intensely gripping, hinting at what the audience can expect in the film. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna looks regal in her first look as Maharani Yesubai from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. See post here Chhaava trailer: Vicky Kaushal battles a CGI lion in the period drama.

Chhaava trailer released

On Wednesday, the film's makers released the trailer in Mumbai. Rashmika flew to Mumbai for the event despite her leg injury. She was seen limping her way to a wheelchair at the airport.

The trailer starts with a montage, offering a glimpse into the multifaceted life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The scenes weave together moments from his military campaigns pursuits to his personal life, including his marriage.

At the heart of the film lies a narrative fueled by the pursuit of vengeance, as Aurangzeb vows to eliminate Sambhaji at any cost. Set against the backdrop of an escalating war between the Marathas and the Mughals, the film transforms into an adrenaline-fueled action film.

The trailer is packed with heart-pumping action sequences, showcasing Vicky’s fearless warrior spirit as he single-handedly takes on hundreds of soldiers in intense battle scenes. The trailer concludes in a sequence, where Vicky's character engages in a fierce fight with a lion.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. Chhaava is described as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.