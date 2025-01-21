Rashmika Mandanna looks regal in her first look as Maharani Yesubai from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. See post here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a post revealing her first look from the upcoming film Chhaava. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Maddock Films shared a joint post with Rashmika. In the film, Rashmika will play the role of Maharani Yesubai. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be moved to make way for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule: Report) Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava.

Rashmika Mandanna's first look from Chhaava

In the posters, Rashmika was seen in a saree and heavy jewellery. She covered her head and smiled in the first poster. The actor was seen giving a grim expression in the next poster.

The post was shared with the caption, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

About Chhaava

The period drama stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Chhaava is all set to hit the theatres on February 14 this year. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler, and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign." The trailer will be released on Wednesday.

Recently, Vicky attended CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year Awards, where he was felicitated with the Youth Icon Of 2024 honour. During his speech, the actor said when the director first discussed the project with him, the first thought on his mind was if he would be able to do justice to the legacy of the historical figure.

"The first feeling is just, 'Will I be able to do justice to such an incredible legacy?' But that’s what excites me the most as well. Also, every opportunity like this, when you get a great man like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it is also a beautiful opportunity to understand their culture, their history, their values, their beliefs, and their love for the country," the actor said.