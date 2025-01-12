Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after sustaining leg injury, apologises to her film directors for delay. See post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a post giving an update on her health after she sustained a leg injury at her gym. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she also posted pictures of herself. The actor also apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Sikandar, Thama and Kubera for the delay. She assured all that she would be back soon. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna suffers gym injury, temporarily halts filming of Thama, Salman Khan's Sikandar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhava) Rashmika Mandanna shared a post on Instagram.

Rashmika shares pics of her injured feet

In the pictures, she sat in a chair and propped up her injured feet on a cushion resting on a table in front of her. The actor gave different expressions as she posed for the camera. Rashmika was seen wearing a shirt and trousers in the photos.

Rashmika pens note

Sharing the photos, the actor said, "Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in 'hop mode' for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."

“To my directors, sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) (rabbit face, collision emoji and monkey emojis). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP… (rabbit and sparkles emoji),” she added.

What happened to Rashmika

Recently, a source close to Rashmika told Hindustan Times, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on set very soon!”

Rashmika's films

Rashmika is currently basking in the success of her film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Rashmika will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Salman Khan in dual roles alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. This film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

After this, Rashmika will star in Rahul Ravindran's directorial venture, The Girlfriend. The film’s teaser was recently unveiled by Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Thama, Chhava and Kubera in the pipeline.