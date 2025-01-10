Rashmika Mandanna suffers gym injury, temporarily halts filming of Salman Khan's Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna has been riding high on success with back-to-back blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor, who is currently working on her upcoming movie Sikandar, recently suffered an unfortunate gym injury, leading to a temporary pause in her shooting schedule. Rashmika Mandanna sustains a gym injury.(Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury

A source close to Rashmika Mandanna shared, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on set very soon!” The actor has been advised to take a short break to ensure complete recovery before returning to her packed schedule. While Rashmika’s injury has caused concern among her fans, updates confirm that she is recovering and will be back in action shortly.

Rashmika had been filming Sikandar starring Salman Khan until recently, but the injury has paused that now. The actor will resume shoot soon once the doctors clear her.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently garnering praise for her performance as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil and has dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal. The makers have announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded, featuring an additional 20 minutes of bonus footage, will release in theaters starting January 17.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Salman Khan in dual roles alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. This film marks Salman Khan’s reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala, nearly a decade after their blockbuster Kick, and is scheduled to release in theaters on Eid 2025.

After this, Rashmika will star in Rahul Ravindran's directorial venture, The Girlfriend. The film’s teaser was recently unveiled by Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the teaser, Vijay wrote on X, “I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold. She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer, and a star, while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago. Wishing you, Rashmika Mandanna, all the success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility. And dearest Rahul Ravindran, who I know will tell a great story that will move every audience.”