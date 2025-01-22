Vicky Kaushal helps Rashmika Mandanna as she limps due to a leg injury at Chhaava trailer launch. Watch

Rashmika gets help from Vicky Kaushal

On Wednesday, the trailer of Chhaava was launched in Mumbai in the presence of Vicky and Rashmika. Rashmika made it to the event despite her leg injury. At the event, Rashmika was seen limping as she arrived. When Vicky noticed that Rashmika was struggling, Vicky instinctively stepped in to offer his support.

Several videos capturing the moment have surfaced on social media, showing Rashmika, stunning in a red Anarkali dress, making her way to the stage while limping. As she struggles with her, Vicky is seen promptly coming to her aid, offering his hand to help her onto the stage. He then escorts her to her seat, ensuring she's comfortably settled before taking his own place.

About her injury

Rashmika sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12. Despite that, she is continuing to fulfil her work commitments. She had taken to her social media handle to share her health update.

Sharing photos of herself where she was seen sitting on a chair with her injured feet on a cushion, the actor wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."

“To my directors, sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) (rabbit face, collision emoji and monkey emojis). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP… (rabbit and sparkles emoji)," she added.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama featuring Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film is being described as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.