Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal helps Rashmika Mandanna as she limps due to a leg injury at Chhaava trailer launch. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 22, 2025 08:55 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12. Despite that, she is continuing to fulfil her work commitments. 

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Chhaava, actor Vicky Kaushal showcased his chivalrous side by lending a helping hand to his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who was limping because of her leg injury. Also read: Chhaava trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaji battles a lion, vows to end Aurangzeb in gory saga. Watch

Chhaava trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Chhaava trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rashmika gets help from Vicky Kaushal

On Wednesday, the trailer of Chhaava was launched in Mumbai in the presence of Vicky and Rashmika. Rashmika made it to the event despite her leg injury. At the event, Rashmika was seen limping as she arrived. When Vicky noticed that Rashmika was struggling, Vicky instinctively stepped in to offer his support.

Several videos capturing the moment have surfaced on social media, showing Rashmika, stunning in a red Anarkali dress, making her way to the stage while limping. As she struggles with her, Vicky is seen promptly coming to her aid, offering his hand to help her onto the stage. He then escorts her to her seat, ensuring she's comfortably settled before taking his own place.

About her injury

Rashmika sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12. Despite that, she is continuing to fulfil her work commitments. She had taken to her social media handle to share her health update.

Sharing photos of herself where she was seen sitting on a chair with her injured feet on a cushion, the actor wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."

“To my directors, sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) (rabbit face, collision emoji and monkey emojis). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP… (rabbit and sparkles emoji)," she added.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama featuring Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film is being described as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On