Rashmika Mandanna spotted limping at airport after leg injury, opts for wheelchair. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a leg injury at her gym. Now, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where her discomfort was evident as she limped while walking. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after sustaining leg injury, apologises to her film directors for delay. See post Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Chhaava.

Rashmika seen limping

Rashmika recently suffered a severe leg injury during a gym session, but that hasn't slowed her down. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, navigating through the terminal despite her injury, as she departed for Mumbai. Her trip is for work commitments, including promotions for her upcoming Hindi film.

The video shows Rashmika's struggling at the airport, where she was seen having difficulty exiting her vehicle upon arrival. Despite her evident discomfort, she mustered the strength to limp towards the airport entrance, relying on her team for support. Due to her inability to walk, Rashmika then took a wheelchair, and with the assistance of her team, she managed to reach her flight on schedule. She was spotted at the airport ahead of the trailer release of Chhaava.

As soon as the video emerged on social media, her fans took to the comments to wish for her speedy recovery. Several social media users commented, "Get well soon”, with one shared, “Get well soon cutie”.

“Get well soon! Sad to see you as,” shared one user, with another mentioning, “Oh my god get well soon mam”. “Get will soon Rashmika Garu,” read a comment.

Rashmika's next work

Rashmika will next be seen in Chhaava. The period drama stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Chhaava is all set to hit the theatres on February 14. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler, and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”.