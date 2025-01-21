Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava first look disappoints; trolls say ‘miscast’, suggest other co-stars for Vicky Kaushal

Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as one of the most sought-after female actors of the Indian film industry after delivering two back to back blockbuster hit films in the last two years. After shaking up the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika broke records opposite Allu Arjun when she returned as Srivalli with Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). But what’s next? Well, fans were expecting another superhit in her bag when it was announced that Rashmika will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. However, her first look has failed to impress the internet. Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal will share the screen in Chhaava

Back in August last year, makers had unveiled Vicky Kaushal’s goosebump-inducing first look as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the teaser of Chhaava. It had a deep impact on fans and even left Vicky’s actor wife Katrina Kaif impressed. Well, today the team dropped Rashmika Mandanna’s first look posters as Maharani Yesubai, Vicky’s onscreen wife. Decked in heavy jewellery with a pallu on her head, a big red bindi on her forehead and a traditional Marathi nath on her nose, Rashmika looks every bit royal. However, netizens are disappointed, with many calling her a miscast.

Under a Reddit thread featuring Rashmika’s first look posters from Chhaava, one unimpressed social media user wrote, “Gone are the days when they use to do look test for role. She doesn’t look the part and I have no hopes she is gonna get dictation correctly.. She is clear miscast!,” whereas another comment read, “miscast. she doesn't have the face for periodic films imo.” Agreeing, a netizen stated, “This sounds a bit controversial, but it might be too early to say she’s miscast based on the first look poster, let’s hope her role is given enough character depth🤞🏼,” while a fan pointed out, “Looks like Srivalli with more Jewellery and Maharashtrian Saree.”

Meanwhile, other fans suggested names of actors who, in their personal opinion, would have suited the role better than Rashmika. For instance, one comment read, “Someone tell me why they couldn't take Mrunal for this, considering she's actually Maharashtrian and suits these kinds of roles?,” whereas another netizen suggested, “o bad… she looks just like Srivalli from the Pushpa movie. I know Kriti would’ve nailed it, and we would’ve also gotten the Vicky and Kriti pairing! 😭😭.”

Are you looking forward to witnessing Rashmika and Vicky’s fresh pairing in Chhaava on February 14?