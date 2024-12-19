Ramayana’s Rama Ranbir Kapoor comes under Mukesh Khanna’s radar after Sonakshi: ‘If they’re a lampat chhichhora...’

Mukesh Khanna has been dominating headlines all week thanks to his recent comments regarding Sonakshi Sinha’s upbringing. Reminding netizens that Sonakshi didn’t know who Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani herb for in Ramayana during an old episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Shaktimaan star blamed her father Shatrughan Sinha. Slamming Mukesh, Sonakshi had shared a long message which resulted in an ‘apology’ from the former. Well, Mukesh has now turned his focus to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Ramayana has garnered Mukesh Khanna's opinion

In a chat with Mid Day, Mukesh remembered Arun Govil, the lead star of Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series Ramayan. The Shaktimaan actor was quoted saying, “What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn’t look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a (lampat chhichhora) lewd hooligan, then it will show on screen. If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?”.

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

Mukesh further talked about Prabhas’ casting as Lord Rama in Om Raut’s 2023 film Adipurush, which was a box office bomb. He explained that despite being a superstar, Prabhas wasn’t accepted in the role because ‘he doesn’t look like Ram’. Coming back to Ranbir, who he described as ‘Kapoor family’s beacon’, Mukesh claimed, “He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this…”

Well, Ranbir’s casting in Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2 has been a topic of discussion ever since the project was first announced. Some are sure he’ll do justice to the role, whereas others remain sceptical. While RK will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi and Rocking Star Yash have joined him as Sita and Ravana. Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, part two will release on Diwali 2027. How excited are you?