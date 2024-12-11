Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt as they pose with PM Modi, Kareena and Saif; fans get ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes

On Tuesday, the Kapoor Khandaan got together for a quick visit to Delhi. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked dashing in ethnic, whereas their star wives Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan were twinning and winning in breathtaking traditional red ensembles. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor joined them looking stunning in ivory outfits. But where was the family off to? Well, the Kapoors reached Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, in honour of late Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. The pictures from their visit are now out and it’s a vibe! The Kapoors with PM Narendra Modi

Full family film vibes, is what we are talking about. After flying to Delhi, the Kapoor family took a bus to meet the Prime Minister of India. Amongst other snaps of the actors from the special interaction, there is one family selfie in the bus, as well as one group picture with PM Modi, which have now taken the internet by storm. This is because these photographs reminded netizens of one of the most iconic Bollywood films about loving thy family— Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Especially the bus scene where the actors are singing the very catchy track ABCDEFGHI.

Reacting to the Kapoors' photographs from their family visit to Delhi, one social media user wrote, “Hum Saath Saath hai and Kapoor & Son's crossover haha,” whereas another comment read, “it's giving ABCDEFGHI JKLM.. NOPQRSTUVWXYZ We love youuuuuu.” An internet user joked, “Bet someone played ABCDEFGHI on that bus.” Meanwhile, a fan was reminded of something Bebo said on Karan Johar’s show, talking about actors who were working in the West. The netizen shared, “Kareena’s iconic “Sab bus pakad ke ja rahe hai” And then Sonam’s “Bus nahi, plane!” So fitting.”

There were also some fans who couldn’t stop gushing over Ranbir, who lovingly held his wife Alia in the viral group photo, with one hand on her shoulder. One such netizen shared, “Look at Rabir’s hand gently placed on Alia🥺,” while another comment read, “Ranbir's hand on alia's shoulder makes this more beautiful ❤️❤️.”

Well, these snaps are proof that the Kapoors would be perfect for a sequel to Hum Saath Saath Hain.