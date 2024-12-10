Smart Alia Bhatt: Influencer lauds Alia for choosing kids’ clothing over skincare & beauty; ‘that’s where money is’

Alia Bhatt began her journey in the Hindi film industry as an actor with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. Over the years, not only did she grow as an actor but also emerged as a successful businesswoman. Apart from creating her own clothing line and handbag line, she is also an investor in various businesses. A few years ago, Raha Kapoor's mother spread her wings further when she launched her own sustainable ‘fully atmanirbhar’ maternity and children's clothing brand. Well, an influencer has now lauded Alia’s ‘wise’ decision to go into kids’ clothing instead of skincare and makeup like her contemporaries, such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt, actor and businesswoman

We are talking about journalist turned content creator, and new mother, Satshya Anna Tharien. She recently shared a post on Instagram sharing her thoughts on Alia’s clothing line for children. In a video, Satshya shared, “I think Alia Bhatt made a very wise business decision and did not go into skincare or beauty. She went into children’s clothes! Because that’s where the money is. Because always as parents you are buying with your heart. Okay. When you look at something which is the size of your face and it’s like 5000 rupees and you are like ‘who would buy that’? But then you also think ‘Oh my god my kid will look so cute in it'’. Smart Alia Bhatt.”

Along with this clip, which we are guessing was made after Satshya shopped for her baby, the influencer shared, “but ok pls why are those tiny outfits so expensive????? Pls tell 2 mee 😭😭.” Soon enough, the comment section began flooding with funny relatable reactions from her followers. For instance, one social media user asked, “So how much did you end up spending 😂asking out of curiosity 😂😂😂,” whereas another comment read: “Aaaand they outgrow it in the blink of an eye 🥲.”

What are your thoughts on brands owned by Alia, Deepika, Katrina and other actors who turned entrepreneurs?