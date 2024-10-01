Ranveer Singh tried to convince Mukesh Khanna for 3 hours to let him be Shaktimaan; fans say ‘Sir haa mat karna’

Earlier this year there was buzz about actor Ranveer Singh bagging the lead role in the film adaptation of Shaktimaan. This news left the internet divided while Mukesh Khanna, who portrayed the role of Shaktimaan in the iconic superhero TV series, disapproved of the casting decision. Slamming Ranveer and his infamous nude photo-shoot, Mukesh stated that an actor with such an ‘image’ cannot play the beloved superhero. Well, now in a recent interview, Mukesh shared how Ranveer met him and tried to convince him for three hours to let the latter play Shaktimaan in the film adaptation. Ranveer Singh recently met Mukesh Khanna amid rumours of his casting in Shaktimaan's film adaptation

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh shared, “That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor.” Mukesh further shared that he had lauded Ranveer’s energy, but still did not approve of his casting as Shaktimaan. Well, it turns out that netizens completely agree with Mukesh. When a post of this interview was shared on social media by a paparazzi page, many fans requested Mukesh not to agree to Ranveer’s casting.

In the comment section of this Instagram post, one social media user shared, “Please Don't Ruin Shaktiman 😢”, whereas another protested: “Bhai aisa jurm mat karo 🙏🏼..childhood hero hai apna 💀 ye ager shaktiman banega to Kamlak me banuga 😂.” Agreeing with Mukesh’s opinion of Ranveer, an internet user shared, “Baat toh shi kahi mukhesh khanna ne....Even I can't see ranveer playing shaktimaan cuz he just doesn't look like it....like doesn't have it.....Hrithik would be better even Suraj Pancholi can do Shaktimaan”, while another comment read: “Sir ha matt krna plss 👏😮.” A fan even claimed, “Mukesh Khanna has a point, Ranveer Singh has that looked of a playful mischievous individual and not the one that Shaktiman had.”

