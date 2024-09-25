Ranveer Singh suffers from a dry spell: From Baiju Bawra to Takht, a look at 5 of his shelved films

Ranveer Singh’s over the top chemistry with Alia Bhatt raised many eyebrows in their 2023 rom com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But the film emerged as a success, which was great for Ranveer whose last major hit was Gully Boy (2019). Currently he is gearing up for Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again while simultaneously juggling his daddy duties. However, we can’t help but ponder over his sad pool of shelved films. Will this year finally mark the end of his dry spell? As we wait, here’s a list of Ranveer’s projects which never saw the light of day: Ranveer Singh seems to be suffering from a dry spell

Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been Ranveer’s good luck charm for the last many years. Every time he directed the actor and his star wife Deepika Padukone, we witnessed a blockbuster hit. So when rumours surfaced about SLB directing Ranveer and Alia in his musical saga Baiju Bawra, fans were obviously excited. Well, Sanjay did announce an exciting new project with Alia— Love & War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal— but sadly Ranveer wasn’t a part of it which led to reports of Baiju Bawra being shelved

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shaktimaan

Soon after rumours of Baiju Bawra being postponed made headlines, it was reported that Ranveer was roped in for Shaktimaan, which would be a reboot of Mukesh Khanna’s beloved TV series. Details of the exciting project also made news, from a whopping budget of ₹300-350 crore to Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas playing the villain. Mukesh had soon expressed his displeasure with Ranveer’s casting. Some time later Ranveer even visited Mukesh’s office. However, Mukesh clarified that Ranveer had not officially been cast for the Shaktimaan movie, contrary to rumours

Rakshas

Earlier this year in April, it was confirmed that Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma was planning a project with Ranveer, which was tentatively titled Rakshas. The actor even flew down to Hyderabad the same month to announce the film with a photo shoot. But in May, Ranveer and the makers decided to part ways amicably due to creative differences, thus shelving the project. Denying a rift, the actor and the director stated that they hope to join forces for another film soon

Anniyan Remake

Back in 2021, Kollywood director Shankar Shanmugham announced a Hindi remake of his 2005 Tamil film Anniyan with Ranveer in the lead, backed by producer Jayantilal Gada. He shared, “In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @ranveersingh in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.” But there have been no updates about the project ever since Aascar Ravichandran, producer of the Tamil film, filed a complaint against the director claiming that the remake was being made without his permission

Takht

In 2020, a year before Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he had released a teaser clip announcing his ambitious project Takht. Fans were excited because the filmmaker had pulled a casting coup with Ranveer, Alia, Vicky, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the epic ensemble cast. But the project was ‘momentarily’ put aside due to the pandemic. Well, it’s been a long time and there is still no update about it

Fans obviously have high hopes for Singham Again, where Ranveer will reprise his beloved character Simmba from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. However, it looks like movie-buffs will have to wait for a while to see a film with Ranveer in the lead shake up the box office.