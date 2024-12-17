Sonakshi Sinha gets support from netizens after she slams Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna; fans say ‘No wonder he’s single’

Back in 2019, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha made headlines when she almost got one answer incorrect on Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During her appearance on this special episode, Sonakshi was asked: ‘According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?’ She initially thought it was Sita, before getting confused between Rama and Lakshmana. Sonakshi ultimately used a lifeline and took help from an expert, who revealed that the correct answer was Lakshmana. It was all in the past, until recently when Mukesh Khanna brought it up again during an interview. Sonakshi Sinha has hit back at Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing

The actor, who gained popularity as childhood favourite superhero Shaktimaan, questioned Sonakshi’s upbringing. Remembering her confusion on KBC, Mukesh claimed that it was Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha’s fault. Well, Sonakshi took to her official social media handle last night to hit back at the Shaktimaan star. She wrote: “Firstly let me remind you that there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.” Sonakshi further admitted that she blanked out that day on KBC, but went on to slam Mukesh for forgetting the lessons of ‘forgive and forget’ taught by Lord Rama in Ramayana. Netizens have now come out in Sonakshi’s support, reprimanding Mukesh for his distasteful comment on her upbringing.

On a Reddit thread, one social media user joked, “No wonder Mukesh Khanna is single,” whereas another comment read, “Bruh is stuck in some long gone timeframe and making a fool of himself. Playing religious/moral police over and over again. Unsolicited. Not a fan of Sonakshi personally - but - what she said is probably what I would've said too.” Another netizen claimed, “If burning your own legacy had a name …Mukesh Khanna it would be !,” whereas a troll wrote, “Mukesh Khanna needs medical help. He is trying too hard to stay in the news. He anyway has major issues with women.”

Meanwhile, referring to Sonakshi’s wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal, a netizen guessed, “We all know why she is being targeted. I remember kareena said that when her son was born and named taimur, a very prominent actor came to the hospital and shamed her and call her names for obvious reasons. It shows forget middle class, even the elites don't have easy when they marry a muslim.”

Back in 2019 when the episode aired on television, Big B had pointed out how Sonakshi didn’t know the answer even though her father’s name, Shatrughan Sinha, and her uncles’ names were all based on the Ramayana. Meanwhile, her brothers have been named Luv and Kush, after the sons of Lord Rama and Sita. In your opinion, after all these years, was it right for Shaktimaan to make this statement?