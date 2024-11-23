Sonakshi Sinha reveals her love story, remembers saying I love you to Zaheer first: ‘Ladko ko thoda time lagta hai’

When it comes to their love life, most celebrities prefer keeping it private and under wraps till they tie the knot. Good examples of the same are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, or Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Well, this year another star couple who were secretly dating made their relationship ‘insta official’ after getting married in a civil ceremony — Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The actors, who also shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL, were together for 7 long years before taking the plunge. But when did their love story begin? Much to our delight, Sonakshi spilled the beans in a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha

On the latest episode of her chat show What Women Want, Bebo welcomed Sonakshi as a guest. During their fun chat, when asked if it was love at first sight, Sonakshi replied, “For me it was. Mere liye tha. In fact, hum aaj bhi yeh kahani ek doosre ko bolke haste hain, kyunki maine Zaheer ko ek hafte mein hi bol diya tha ki I love you.” Sonakshi explained that she felt a click and knew Zaheer was ‘her person’, it was instant. This was the first time she experienced something of that sort. Sonakshi went on to add, “So I was the one who obviously got into it much earlier than he did. But ladko ko thoda time bhi lagta hai naa. And he’s one of those boys jo apna time lagate hain.”

Talking about life after marriage, Sonakshi shared that it has been amazing and wishes she and Zaheer had tied the knot earlier. The actor described marriage as fun and revealed that it feels like she’s living with her best friend. Sonakshi also added that she’s spending time with someone she loves to spend time with. Well, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 long years without making their relationship public. So now that they are married, Sonakshi finds going out together ‘relieving and refreshing’. How sweet is that?

Well, we wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the love as they enjoy their happily ever after!