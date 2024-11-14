After Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna rejects Tiger Shroff as the new Shaktimaan: ‘He is still a child among children’

Ever since it was first reported that our childhood favourite superhero television series Shaktimaan was getting a movie adaptation, actor Ranveer Singh has been associated with the project. Rumours suggested that Ranveer was eager to headline the Shaktimaan movie. His meeting with actor and creator Mukesh Khanna, the star of the original series, further raised the intrigue about this project. However, on more than one occasion, Mukesh clarified that he does not want Ranveer to be the new Shaktimaan. Referring to Ranveer’s 2022 nude photoshoot for a magazine, Mukesh had claimed that an actor with such an ‘image’ cannot play the superhero’s role. But what about Tiger Shroff? Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Tiger Shroff to be the new Shaktimaan

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Mukesh shared his thoughts on Tiger who is another popular Bollywood actor. He stated, “Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, ‘Tu baith jaa (Sit down)’.” Mukesh explained, “He is still a child among children, that’s his image. He doesn’t have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan, who had a gravity not because of me, but because of the character that he is. Shaktimaan isn’t a brainless brawler. He has a seriousness, he is wise. He is an evolved person, for God’s sake.”

Mukesh further claimed that Shaktimaan’s power is unbelievable and he is not like ‘an ordinary’ Arnold Schwarzenegger or beloved superheroes Iron Man and Superman. The OG Shaktimaan wants the new Shaktimaan to have a stature which would make him believable. Well, this casting could take a while. But as audiences were patiently waiting, Mukesh dropped an interesting video dressed as the Indian superhero with a teaser video announcing his return into our lives. Like fans, we too are waiting for more clarity on whether the series is re-releasing or if Mukesh is returning with a new season. Let’s wait and watch.

