Rashmika Mandanna makes a case for Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2’s Allu Arjun; fans say ‘Bad Boy Era chal raha’

National crush and actor Rashmika Mandanna returned to theatres as her beloved character Srivalli this week with her latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the action drama, which is a sequel to her 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika portrays the role of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s onscreen wife. This is the second time this year that Rashmika has shined onscreen as a wife to an ‘alpha male’, with her previous release being Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023). Well, in a viral meme, fans have now requested a ‘normal husband’ for Rashmika. But the actor has a hilarious reply to this appeal by netizens. Rashmika with her onscreen husbands Ranbir and Allu Arjun

In the viral meme, we see a still from Animal where Ranbir’s character reprimands Rashmika aka his newly-wedded wife Geetanjali for commenting on his father. Right below this is a screenshot from the trailer of Pushpa 2, where Allu Arjun does Pushpa Raj’s signature step using Srivalli’s leg instead of his hand. The text on this meme reads: “Someone Please Give Rashmika Mandanna A Normal Husband!😂.” Well, Rashmika shared this meme with a hilarious reply. The actor wrote: “🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️Inside their hearts they are the most beautiful people!❤️.” This not only left the internet in splits but also became fodder for new jokes.

In a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Rashmika has made some interesting choices - a Vanga heroine, then Pushpa's Srivalli, next with Salman & in real life dating The Vijay Deverakonda.” Replying to the same, a netizen joked, “Thoda Bad Boy Era chal raha, btw I think VD is pretty innocent kinds in real life. Although, a lil Dumb definitely.” Referring to Rashmika’s rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda, another internet user guessed, “Rashmika in her mind, is like: Vijay Devarkonda is my man, and future husband !,” whereas another fan joked, “Relax guys. She has sequels to complete.”

Interestingly, Rashmika was recently spotted watching Pushpa 2 with Vijay and his family in Hyderabad. We wonder what Arjun Reddy thought about Srivalli’s performance.