Allu Arjun breaks silence on woman’s death at Pushpa 2 premiere, leaves internet divided; fans say ‘you lost respect’

In 2021 when Allu Arjun arrived in theatres with Pushpa: The Rise, he left a lasting impact on the audience. So when the Telugu superstar announced that he is returning with the sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the craze was real. Last week the much-awaited sequel of the action drama finally released. The craze went to a whole other level when Allu Arjun himself reached Hyderabad’s Sandhya theatre for the premiere show. Excitement amongst fans led to a stampede which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathy due to asphyxiation. Allu Arjun has now broken his silence about the tragic incident in a special video he shared on social media. Allu Arjun reacts to his female fan's death at Pushpa 2 premiere

In this 3-minute-47-second long clip, the actor called the turnout at the Hyderabad theatre ‘unexpected’. He further revealed that he learned about the fan’s demise only the next day. Allu Arjun went on to add, “From my side, I want to donate ₹25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children.” This video has now left the internet divided. Many of the actor’s fans are grateful that he has announced a compensation for the family of the deceased. Some even lauded him for his ‘kindness’. However, others are still quite disappointed in Pushpa Raj.

For instance, in the comment section of Allu Arjun’s video, one social media user claimed, “We appreciate it, but it would’ve been more genuine if you’d just spoken from the heart, kept it simple, and dressed casually. No need to wear a hoodie promoting your movie or have BGM while talking. RIP to the mother who lost her life💔💔💔 and may the family find peace🙏🙏🙏,” whereas another angry fan shared, “We all know then and there but you are saying you learnt about this next morning, clearly you are doing this as an obligation. You lost respect and I am ashamed of you.”

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to soar at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the action drama has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark.