Vijay Deverakonda enjoys lunch date with Rashmika Mandanna days after saying he’s not single; fans say ‘hide & seek’

Two actors who have been linked together for the longest time are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. While they have neither confirmed nor denied their rumoured relationship, fans are convinced that they will end up together soon. Well, in a recent interview, Vijay finally admitted that he is not single. Without naming his partner, the actor confirmed that he is in a relationship. Right then, many fans began speculating that he was talking about Rashmika. A viral picture that surfaced on social media this morning has now cleared all doubts that netizens had about the rumoured couple. Vijay and Rashmika out for lunch

We are talking about a picture of Vijay and Rashmika which was clicked from a distance while they enjoyed a lunch date. This snap has now gone viral on the internet. In the photograph, Vijay’s face is visible while Rashmika can be seen sitting across the table with her back to the camera. In the next picture on a viral Reddit thread, we finally get a look at Rashmika dressed in blue as she enjoys her meal. This lunch date has convinced netizens that Vijay and Rashmika are definitely more than ‘just good friends’. Some are even accusing the stars of playing ‘hide and seek’ with the audience.

For instance, one social media user claimed, “This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek,” whereas another fan pointed out, “They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either.” Meanwhile, some fans were more focused on Rashmika’s toned shoulders and back, which are truly impressive. One such internet user gushed, “Damn bro someone please feature Rashmikha in a female centric action movie, she looks jacked af. She definitely not skipping back day 🙌,” whereas another fan wrote: “Damn, bhabhi1 looks jacked..”

On the work front, Vijay is currently busy shooting for VD12. Rashmika, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the much-awaited Chhaava.