Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys lunch date with Rashmika Mandanna days after saying he’s not single; fans say ‘hide & seek’

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 24, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda recently confirmed he’s in a relationship. Well, his latest viral pic with Rashmika Mandanna has made the rumour mill churn once again

Two actors who have been linked together for the longest time are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. While they have neither confirmed nor denied their rumoured relationship, fans are convinced that they will end up together soon. Well, in a recent interview, Vijay finally admitted that he is not single. Without naming his partner, the actor confirmed that he is in a relationship. Right then, many fans began speculating that he was talking about Rashmika. A viral picture that surfaced on social media this morning has now cleared all doubts that netizens had about the rumoured couple.

Vijay and Rashmika out for lunch
Vijay and Rashmika out for lunch

We are talking about a picture of Vijay and Rashmika which was clicked from a distance while they enjoyed a lunch date. This snap has now gone viral on the internet. In the photograph, Vijay’s face is visible while Rashmika can be seen sitting across the table with her back to the camera. In the next picture on a viral Reddit thread, we finally get a look at Rashmika dressed in blue as she enjoys her meal. This lunch date has convinced netizens that Vijay and Rashmika are definitely more than ‘just good friends’. Some are even accusing the stars of playing ‘hide and seek’ with the audience.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together 📷
byu/Even_Conversation_83 inBollyBlindsNGossip

For instance, one social media user claimed, “This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek,” whereas another fan pointed out, “They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either.” Meanwhile, some fans were more focused on Rashmika’s toned shoulders and back, which are truly impressive. One such internet user gushed, “Damn bro someone please feature Rashmikha in a female centric action movie, she looks jacked af. She definitely not skipping back day 🙌,” whereas another fan wrote: “Damn, bhabhi1 looks jacked..”

On the work front, Vijay is currently busy shooting for VD12. Rashmika, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the much-awaited Chhaava.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On