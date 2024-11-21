Vijay Deverakonda admits he’s not single; fans are convinced he’s dating Rashmika Mandanna, say ‘Shaadi hogi jaldi’

Sometimes, the onscreen chemistry between two actors is so strong that audiences begin to think they really are in love. Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one such jodi. When they shared the screen for the first time in Geetha Govindam (2018), fans believed that something was brewing between them. They went on to reunite in Dear Comrade (2019), making audiences fall more in love with them. But it was during the promotions of Animal (2023), when Vijay said ‘What’s up re’ during a phone call with Rashmika on a chat show, that fans were convinced they are a couple. However, the actors never commented on this rumour. Well, Vijay has now shared an update on his relationship status. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours began after their first film Geetha Govindam

Vijay is currently busy on a promotional spree for his latest music video Sahiba, helmed by Jasleen Royal and co-starring Bollywood actor Radhikka Madan. During a chat with Curly Tales, he was quoted saying, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?” Vijay also talked about love and its meaning to him. The actor shared, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized.”

Well, soon after quotes from this interview surfaced on social media, netizens began guessing that Vijay is talking about Rashmika. Even though the actor did not name his girlfriend, fans are convinced that he’s dating Rashmika. One such internet user claimed, “Mujhe pahle se hi pata tha ki inlogo ka kuch chakar chal raha hai 😂🔥,” whereas another fan gushed, “Finally it happened, I knew that these two will get married, after all these people are the best couple. ...... But I really like Rashmika Mandana.” Another hopeful fan predicted, “Shadi hogi inki bhot jldi😍😍,” whereas another comment read, “Geetha govindam movie time se Humko Pata Hai aur kuchh naya hai.”

Well, Vijay hasn’t confirmed his relationship with Rashmika yet. But he has definitely confirmed that he’s dating somebody. Do you also think he’s talking about his Geetha Govindam co-star?