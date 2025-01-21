Menu Explore
Akshaye Khanna is unrecognisable as Emperor Aurangzeb in new poster from Chhaava, fans say ‘looks like Amitabh Bachchan’

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 21, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna's new poster as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb impresses fans. See post here.

After Rashmika Mandanna’s regal look, the makers of Chhaava, Maddock Films, have now shared an intense poster of Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb from the film. While some fans are impressed, others feel he "looks like Amitabh Bachchan at first glance."

Akshaye Khanna's first look poster from Chhaava.
Akshaye Khanna's first look poster from Chhaava.

(Also Read: Akshaye Khanna dances with Aishwarya Rai to Zeenat Aman's song Chura Liya Hai in this old video. Watch)

Akshaye Khanna's look as Aurangzeb

On Tuesday, Maddock Films took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil Akshaye Khanna’s look as Aurangzeb in Chhaava. In the poster, Akshaye exudes intensity, fiercely staring into the eyes of his enemies, with his hair trailing on his face. In another poster, the actor is seen wearing the Mughal crown, embodying the ruthless ruler.

The post was captioned, “Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (The new face of fear and terror) - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire! #ChhaavaTrailer out tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.”

Akshaye Khanna's look quickly gained attention online, with fans offering mixed reactions. While some praised his fierce transformation, others commented on his resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan at first glance. One fan wrote, "What if this becomes Akshaye Khanna’s comeback? The OG is definitely back." A Reddit user remarked, "Why did he give me Amitabh Bachchan vibes at first glance?" Another said, "He looks convincing." Others chimed in with, "Akshaye is a young legend. Look at him... damn!"

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. Chhaava is described as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The trailer will be released on Wednesday, and the film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
