Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji faces off against Akshaye Khanna's Aurangzeb. Watch

Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray a real life icon from Indian history once again. The actor will star in an epic action-drama based on the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and the movie, titled Chhaava, will soon hit the screens. The teaser of this period saga has been released, featuring the actor in the titular role. (Also read: Chhava teaser released with Stree 2; Vicky Kaushal impresses everyone) Vicky Kaushal plays Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Laxman Uttekar's Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal transforms as Maratha lion in Chhaava

The teaser begins with Vicky's voiceover saying, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is called a lion and I am his son, the cub of a lion is called Chhaava.” The video depicts him riding a horse in warrior armour and then engaging in battle against a large Mughal army in a fort where he is outnumbered by enemies.

The teaser is packed with adrenaline-filled moments as the injured and blood-soaked Sambhaji unleashes fury on the enemy's army. As the teaser concludes, Akshaye Khanna's look as Aurangzeb is unveiled as he says, “Shivaji is gone but his thoughts and vision are still alive.” In the end Vicky is dressed in royal Maratha attire sitting on the throne.

Bhumi Pednekar hails Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

While sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Vicky captioned his post, “Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! (swords emojis) Teaser out now.”

Bhumi Pednekar lauded the teaser and wrote, “Is there anything you can’t do @vickykaushal09 (blessings emojis) fab fab fab.” Angira Dhar wrote, “Superb. (fire and hearts emojis).” A fan commented, “Ye hai asli Goosebumps (This is called real goosebumps).” Another fan wrote, “What is that what Vicky Kaushal can't do.”

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal characters. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Chhaava is scheduled to release on December 6.