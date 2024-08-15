Chhava teaser released with Stree 2; Vicky Kaushal impresses everyone as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

The wait is finally over! The teaser for Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal as the fearless Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was screened before Stree 2, sending fans into a frenzy. And the first look is a visual feast, packed with intense war scenes. Also read: Vicky Kaushal transforms into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in leaked pics from sets of Chhava It is believed that actor Vicky Kaushal underwent an extensive physical transformation for the film.

Surprise move

The makers of the film managed to surprise audiences with the first glimpse of the film, introducing Vicky as the powerful Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The clip starts with Vicky as Sambhaji Maharaj single-handedly fighting off hundreds of warriors despite being attacked from all fronts, which gets bloody in the end. The teaser then hints at the rivalry he will be fighting against. It ends while showing Vicky sitting on the throne. The actor can be seen flaunting a beefed up physique with a full mane and beard.

Teaser leaves netizens impressed

The teaser has made its way onto social media, and is winning hearts. “Damn good.

"Vicky kaushal is something Mann,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Ohh bhaisaab..total goosebumps”.

“Chhava gonna go berserk in Maharashtra,” posted one user. One social media user wrote, “#Chhava Teaser is playing in the theatres with #Stree2. Heard the stuff is highly commendable and #VickyKaushal is in a never-seen-before avatar! Maddoc is currently best production house”.

“Just saw #Chhava Teaser Mind blowing and impact full,” wrote one user, with one sharing, “Now That's What We Call an Excellent Teaser… showed The Glimpses Of Sensational Scenes”.

“#VickyKaushal best work till date,” posted one.

About the film

Laxman Utekar's Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marks the first collaboration between actors Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna. While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

The film is supported by several actors including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. After wrapping up the film sometime back, Rashmika took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to the team. She wrote, “@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

“It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6.