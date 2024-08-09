Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal calls Taapsee’s film ‘mazzedaar’, but netizens beg to differ

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu left a lasting impact on the audience as lovers Rishu and Rani in 2021 with Haseen Dillruba. They redefined the romantic thriller genre with their love story, which was passionate but also borderline crazy. The story-line and epic performances made this film one to remember. So fans obviously had high expectations when it was announced that Rani and Rishu are returning with Sunny Kaushal as the new member of their love triangle in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Well, the team has managed to impress Sunny’s brother and fellow Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal with Sunny Kaushal at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

After attending a special screening of the film, Vicky shared his review. It read: “Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part... whatey mazzedaar watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team. 🤌🤌🤌.” In a separate note for his brother Sunny, Vicky shared, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother.❤️❤️❤️.” But sadly, netizens don’t agree.

Vicky Kaushal reviews Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba had emerged as one of the most-watched films on the digital platform in 2021. But sadly Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which arrived on OTT today, has failed to impress audiences. Netizens are far from happy about the twists and turns. For instance, one Twitter review read: “You'll keep on guessing whats going on in #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba right till the very end; not because of its plot-twists but because the director decided to f*** around with the script every 5 minutes. Absolutely no reason to watch and its a complete waste of time.” Meanwhile, another internet user shared, “Uninteresting , wasted through its writing and screenplay. Nothing New predictable same old routine formula. Overall time pass flick.”

Well, movie-buffs who enjoyed the 2021 romantic thriller will surely return to find out what happens to Rani and Rishu after Harshvardhan Rane aka Neel’s murder. But after reading these Twitter reviews, are you planning to watch Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba over the weekend?