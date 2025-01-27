Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's sequel

Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded OTT release: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available to stream digitally soon. Netflix India confirmed on Monday that the film’s extended cut will be available on the platform soon. Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded OTT release: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil headline the action-drama.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded on Netflix

Netflix India announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Telugu and other south Indian language versions of the film will be available on the platform soon with an additional 23 minutes of footage, taking its runtime to 3 hours 44 minutes. They wrote, “The man. The myth. The brAAnd. Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!” Some people commented under the post, wondering when the Hindi version will be released.

While the OTT platform is yet to announce the film’s digital release date, many have gauged that it might be released this Thursday. This assumption is based on when the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, busted rumours of the film’s early OTT release, writing, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide.” January 30 will mark 56 days since the film hit theatres on December 5.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks off where the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise left off. Arjun’s Pushpa Raj is now the kingpin of red sanders smuggling in India, while Rashmika’s Srivalli is happily married to him. Fahadh’s police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, is still looking for ways to bring Pushpa down.

The film became the highest-grosser of 2024 and is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹1467.80 crore gross in India and ₹1738.45 crore worldwide in 52 days. The film’s team claimed it crossed the ₹1831 crore threshold within 32 days.