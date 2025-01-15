Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad gives update on Part 3 of Allu Arjun-starrer, says Sukumar is ‘reworking’ on story

What DSP said

In the interview, DSP said of part three of the franchise: “Based on the euphoria of Pushpa 2, Sukumar sir is working tirelessly with his passion, constantly reworking scenes and the story. A lot of things will eventually be tailored to fit the narrative of Pushpa 3. But yes, we have some fragments and ideas that will take shape as we move forward.”

Speaking on the success of part two, he added: "Honestly, we knew Pushpa 2 would be massive, especially after the unprecedented success of Pushpa 1. The expectations were sky-high, and that brought its own set of challenges. But the love we’ve received from across India, be it in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, or any other language, has been magical. People from Maharashtra, Kashmir, Nepal, and other countries embraced the film. It’s a blessing, and all we can say is thank you."

Allu Arjun's film has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in collections. With a worldwide gross of over ₹1,831 crore and ₹1,438 crore gross in India, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has become the highest-grossing film in India.

During the promotions of the film, Sukumar released videos that seemed to hint there's more to the film’s story. A video titled Where is Pushpa Raj? hinted that the titular character was believed to be dead but on the run. Many wondered if it was the lead-up to Pushpa 3: The Rampage, though the film’s team never clarified it.