Pushpa 2 box office collection day 40: Allu Arjun film approaches end of dream run? Earns 1 crore on 6th Monday

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been enjoying a dream run at the box office for the past 1.5 months. Obviously, the film's collection has dropped significantly, witnessing its lowest single-day earnings since its release on the sixth Monday. The film might finally wrap up from the theatres soon. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule sees lowest single-day collection on day 40.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned only ₹1 crore at the box office on its sixth Monday. The film garnered ₹24 lakh in its Telugu version, ₹75 lakh in Hindi, and ₹1 lakh in its Tamil version. Before this, the film had recorded similarly low earnings on its sixth Friday, collecting ₹1.5 crore. The film collected ₹725.8 crore in its opening week and has since dominated the box office. It continued to earn in double digits daily despite new releases. In its second week, the film earned an estimated ₹264.8 crore but experienced a dip in its third week.

Allu Arjun's film has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in collections. With a worldwide gross of over ₹1,831 crore and ₹1,438 crore gross in India, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has become the highest-grossing film in India. It is now eyeing the worldwide collection record set by Aamir Khan's Dangal.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded

However, there is still hope for a box office revival. The makers of Pushpa 2 recently announced the addition of 20 minutes of extra footage, calling it as Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded. While the extended version was initially set to premiere in theaters on January 11, technical issues led to a delay. The makers wrote on X, “Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from January 17 instead of January 11 as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery.”