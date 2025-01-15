Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 40: Allu Arjun film approaches end of dream run? Earns 1 crore on 6th Monday

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 15, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule collects only ₹1 crore on sixth Monday, marking film's lowest single-day collection.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been enjoying a dream run at the box office for the past 1.5 months. Obviously, the film's collection has dropped significantly, witnessing its lowest single-day earnings since its release on the sixth Monday. The film might finally wrap up from the theatres soon.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule sees lowest single-day collection on day 40.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule sees lowest single-day collection on day 40.

(Also Read: Niharika Konidela reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Someone dying is bigger than anything’)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned only 1 crore at the box office on its sixth Monday. The film garnered 24 lakh in its Telugu version, 75 lakh in Hindi, and 1 lakh in its Tamil version. Before this, the film had recorded similarly low earnings on its sixth Friday, collecting 1.5 crore. The film collected 725.8 crore in its opening week and has since dominated the box office. It continued to earn in double digits daily despite new releases. In its second week, the film earned an estimated 264.8 crore but experienced a dip in its third week.

Allu Arjun's film has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in collections. With a worldwide gross of over 1,831 crore and 1,438 crore gross in India, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has become the highest-grossing film in India. It is now eyeing the worldwide collection record set by Aamir Khan's Dangal.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded

However, there is still hope for a box office revival. The makers of Pushpa 2 recently announced the addition of 20 minutes of extra footage, calling it as Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded. While the extended version was initially set to premiere in theaters on January 11, technical issues led to a delay. The makers wrote on X, “Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from January 17 instead of January 11 as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On