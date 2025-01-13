Niharika Konidela reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Someone dying is bigger than anything’

Niharika Konidela is making her silver screen comeback after years with the Tamil film Madraskaran. During the film’s promotional run, she spoke to Galatta Tamil about cousin Allu Arjun and his arrest in the Pushpa 2 stampede case. (Also Read: Allu Arjun gets relief from Nampally court in Pushpa 2 stampede case; bail terms relaxed) Niharika Konidela said that Allu Arjun is 'doing better' now but her heart goes out to the victim.

Niharika Konidela about Allu Arjun’s arrest

Niharika was asked how she felt as family when Arjun was arrested in the stampede case pertaining to a woman’s death at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. She said, “No one likes anything negative happening to anyone, but what happened in the situation was much bigger. Someone dying is way bigger than anything. We all do things to live one more day. More than the entire situation, my heart was stuck there, that someone died. He (Arjun) is getting better now.”

For the unversed, Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection to the death of a woman on December 4 during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and the police alleged that the actor visited the theatre without permission. When fans surged to catch a glimpse of the actor, it caused a stampede-like situation leaving one woman dead and her young son hospitalised in a critical state. The actor is now out on bail granted by the Nampally court.

Niharika’s work

Niharika is Ram Charan and Arjun’s cousin, and Varun Tej Konidela is her brother. She spoke in the interview about how she doesn’t like to discuss her scripts much with anyone but her brother. But she credited Arjun for being an inspiration with the way he changes his looks with every film and Ram for ‘teaching her’ how to behave in interviews.

Niharika debuted in 2016 with the Telugu film Oka Manasu and in Tamil with the 2018 film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Last seen in the 2019 film Suryakantham, she will also soon star in What The Fish. Niharika also produces films and web series under Pink Elephant Pictures.